Chesterfield police seek suspect in early morning armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven that occurred early Monday morning.
Police were called to 5549 Belmont Road at 1:15 a.m. Monday after a man entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded money.
The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect was wearing a black winter coat, black hoodie and gray pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
