Chesterfield police seek suspect in early morning armed robbery

Chesterfield police seek suspect in early morning armed robbery
Chesterfield police responded to this 7-Eleven for an armed robbery early Monday morning.
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 14, 2019 at 4:45 AM EST - Updated January 14 at 4:45 AM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven that occurred early Monday morning.

Police were called to 5549 Belmont Road at 1:15 a.m. Monday after a man entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded money.

The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The description of the suspect is similar to that of other recent armed robberies in Chesterfield. He is described as a white male with a thin build between 5-foot-7 and 6 feet tall in his late teens or early 20s.

The suspect was wearing a black winter coat, black hoodie and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

The description of this suspect is similar to that of other armed robbery suspects in Chesterfield.
The description of this suspect is similar to that of other armed robbery suspects in Chesterfield. ((Source: Chesterfield police))

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.