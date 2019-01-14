Chesterfield armed robbery suspects strike victim before fleeing

The victim was approached at approximately 8:30 p.m. by numerous suspects in a vehicle. (Source: Gray Television)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 13, 2019 at 11:50 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 11:50 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating an armed robbery to a person that occurred tonight in the 12000 block of Cottage Mill Place.

The victim was approached at approximately 8:30 p.m. by numerous suspects in a vehicle.

The suspects displayed a firearm, took the victim’s backpack, struck him on the head then fled the area in a dark colored Sedan.

The injury was not life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

