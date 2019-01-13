16-year-old passenger dead after vehicle strikes tree; teen driver seriously injured

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A 16-year-old is dead and another teen is fighting for his life after an early morning crash in Brunswick County.
State police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Kress Road, near Justin Lane around 4:10 a.m.
Troopers said a 16-year-old male was driving a 1996 Dodge Ram and traveling west on Kress Road when it crossed a bridge that was iced over. The driver was speeding, lost control, ran off the road and struck a tree.
The 16-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old male passenger, from Alberta, Virginia, died at the scene.
Police said neither one was wearing a seat belt, and speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Charges are pending.
Police continue to investigate.
