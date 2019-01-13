Woman banned from Walmart after driving cart, drinking wine from Pringles can, police say

WICHITA FALLS, TX (Gray News) – A woman in northern Texas will have to find a new place to shop for groceries.
The Wichita Falls Police Department told the Times Record News that officers banned a woman from a local Walmart after she spent hours driving a electric shopping cart around the store’s parking lot while drinking wine from an empty Pringles can.
Officers were notified of the woman’s actions at 9: 30 Friday morning. Store employees said she had been at it since 6:30 a.m.
Responding officers found the woman at a nearby restaurant. They informed her that she was not allowed back at the store.
Officers did not specify whether the woman was arrested or not.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.