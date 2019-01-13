VDOT urges drivers to stay off roads as crews work

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As the Virginia Department of Transportation crews continue to work on clearing roadways, they are urging all drivers to avoid all unnecessary travel and to plan ahead for anyone that does go out on the roads.
According to VDOT, most interstates, primary and secondary roads in the Richmond District are in minor condition, as snow and ice partially cover portions of the roads.
Roads in Goochland and Hanover counties are in minor to moderate conditions, as icy patches or snow could cover major portions of the roadway.
Interstate 64 in Albemarle and Louisa counties is mostly snow-covered as of 7:15 a.m., according to VDOT. Interstate 66 in Fauquier County is in minor condition with patches of snow and ice on the road.
VDOT’s Culpeper District reports that primary and secondary roads in the district are in moderate condition across all of the counties it serves. The VDOT Culpeper District includes Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
Crews are applying sand and salt to icy areas, especially bridges, overpasses, ramps, curves and hills. VDOT warns drivers that they could see ice or snow on the roadways until temperatures rise.
The Richmond District serves Amelia, Brunswick, Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico (primary routes only), Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, New Kent, Nottoway, Powhatan and Prince George counties.
