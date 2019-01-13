Suspect flees with cash after armed robbery at Chesterfield store

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store on Steeplestone Drive on Saturday night.
Police say a man entered the Lucky’s convenience store, displayed a knife and demanded money. The suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police say the suspect is a white man, about 6 feet tall and is in his late teens/early 20s. He was wearing a brown T-shirt and dark pants.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
