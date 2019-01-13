Suspect flees with cash after armed robbery at Chesterfield store

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 12, 2019 at 10:49 PM EST - Updated January 12 at 10:49 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store on Steeplestone Drive on Saturday night.

Police say a man entered the Lucky’s convenience store, displayed a knife and demanded money. The suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect is a white man, about 6 feet tall and is in his late teens/early 20s. He was wearing a brown T-shirt and dark pants.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

