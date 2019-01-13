Sunday: Sleety,rainy mix then back to snow

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A rainy, sleety mix for most of the day in Richmond, with all snow NORTH and WEST
SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely north and west of RVA, rain or wintry mix across Richmond for most of the day, then changing back to an inch or 2 of snow later afternoon/evening. Total accumulations of 6-10″ in the snowy, cold zones wtih just rain south and east.
All precipitation changes back to light snow (where it’s rain) late in the day. Highs mid 30s. (Precipitation chance 100%)
MONDAY: Cloudy with early morning snow showers possible, then decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Lows upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s (AM Snow Shower chance 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in lower 20s high around 43.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the 20s, highs in the 40s
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 30. Highs mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
SATURDAY: Rain or snow possible. Lows upper 30s, highs upper 30s.
