Sunday: Sleety,rainy mix then back to snow

Stays all snow North and West of Richmond

By Andrew Freiden | January 13, 2019 at 5:34 AM EST - Updated January 13 at 6:24 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A rainy, sleety mix for most of the day in Richmond, with all snow NORTH and WEST

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Snow likely north and west of RVA, rain or wintry mix across Richmond for most of the day, then changing back to an inch or 2 of snow later afternoon/evening. Total accumulations of 6-10″ in the snowy, cold zones wtih just rain south and east.

All precipitation changes back to light snow (where it’s rain) late in the day. Highs mid 30s. (Precipitation chance 100%)

MONDAY: Cloudy with early morning snow showers possible, then decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Lows upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s (AM Snow Shower chance 20%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in lower 20s high around 43.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the 20s, highs in the 40s

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 30. Highs mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Rain or snow possible. Lows upper 30s, highs upper 30s.

