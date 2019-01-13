Reunited with family, Jayme Closs is ‘full of big smiles,’ her aunt says

BARRON COUNTY, WI (WBAY/CNN) - After 13-year-old Jayme Closs’ return home, her family reports she is “full of big smiles” as she recuperates from her ordeal.
Jayme’s aunt, Jennifer Smith, posted on Facebook Saturday that their family is strong and will get through “all of the healing process Jayme has.”
Pictures show the 13-year-old smiling with Smith and pets.
"My family is still mourning the loss of their sister and brother-in-law, and I can’t even imagine being Jayme,” said Angela De Andriano, Jayme’s cousin.
De Andriano set up a GoFundMe to help the family.
"These funds are going to go towards the journey with the family, as they help Jayme through whatever it may be: driving to take care of her, taking her to the clinic, using it for medical costs or anything,” she said. “We’re just trying to come together as a family, as a community and as a country to take care of them.”
From the thousands of likes and comments of well wishes, Jayme’s family and friends say they’re overwhelmed with appreciation.
Jayme was found alive nearly three months to the day she was abducted from her Barron, WI, home, where her parents were found shot and killed.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Jayme was being held against her will in a home about an hour north of Barron. At some point on Thursday, she escaped the home on foot and found her way to safety.
The 21-year-old suspect, Jake Patterson, has been arrested and will appear in court Monday.
While De Andriano’s fundraiser has been confirmed as legitimate, bogus fundraisers often pop up on social media in the wake of tragedy.
The Better Business Bureau has some tips for dealing with the situation.
“You’re going to want to examine the charity itself, the organizer. Make sure they’ve included some kind of description of how they are related to the family [and] specific details about what they’re going to do with the money,” said Susan Bach of the BBB.
A Facebook fundraiser for Jayme that has since been closed raised more than $50,000 in two days.
Copyright 2019 WBAY, Jennifer Smith, Angela De Andriano via CNN. All rights reserved.