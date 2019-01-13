Police respond to dozens of crashes as winter weather hits Central Virginia

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 13, 2019 at 8:57 AM EST - Updated January 13 at 9:01 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police have been responding to dozens of crashes across Central Virginia as winter weather blankets the region.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, there have been no reported traffic fatalities, and the majority of crashes have only involved minor damage to vehicles.

From 5 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday, troopers have been called to 59 crashes, 25 disabled vehicles and a total of 137 emergency calls.

Virginia State Police are also urging drivers, along with VDOT, to stay off the roadways unless it is absolutely necessary.

If you must travel, state police ask you use the following precautions:

  • Clear off ALL snow and ice from your vehicle – windows, roof, trunk and lights…and use your headlights to make yourself more visible
  • Add extra time to reach travel destination
  • Slow speed for road conditions
  • Increase driving distances between vehicles for increased stopping distance
  • Buckle up and don’t drive distracted
  • MOVE OVER for all stopped emergency vehicles, highway vehicles and tow trucks.

