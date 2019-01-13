Man who killed rookie officer left note saying he was hit with ‘sonic waves’

DAVIS, CA (Gray News) - A 48-year-old man who ambushed and killed a rookie police officer left a note in his apartment saying that police had been targeting him with “ultra sonic waves,” the Davis Police Department said Saturday.
Police found the typed letter on the bed of Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, the suspect in the Thursday shooting death of 22-year-old Natalie Corona.
The entire note reads: “The Davis Police department has been hitting me with ultra sonic waves meant to keep dogs from barking. I notified the press, internal affairs, and even the FBI about it. I am highly sensitive to its affect (sic) on my inner ear. I did my best to appease them, but they have continued for years and I can’t live this way anymore.”
The note was signed by “Citizen Kevin Limbaugh."
“There have been a lot of rumors as to why this happened, why he did what he did, and we’re hoping this sheds some light,” Davis police Lt. Paul Doroshov said. As for the placement of the note, which was found face-up on Limbaugh’s bed, “I really can’t speculate as to why it was there like that.”
Limbaugh shot and killed Corona on Thursday while she responded to a triple-car crash in Downtown Davis. He was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Limbaugh was arrested in September at his Davis home on a felony charge of battery with serious bodily injury, according to SF Gate.
He also had been previously ordered to surrender a semiautomatic rifle last fall, according to the Sacramento Bee.
“She was a very humble, loving person,” said Rosa Corona, said of her niece Natalie Corona. “That’s all she had to give was love.”
The 22-year-old had recently completed her training in December after graduating from the Sacramento Police Academy in 2018.
Corona is the oldest of four sisters. She played volleyball and basketball and was homecoming queen of her high school, according to KMAX.
