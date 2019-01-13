Man stabbed in Chesterfield; suspect taken into custody

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 12, 2019 at 9:23 PM EST - Updated January 12 at 9:23 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed Saturday evening.

Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. in the 7500 block of Bannockbarn Drive to find the man with stab wounds. The victim was tranported to the hospital.

A suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

