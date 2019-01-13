Man stabbed in Chesterfield; suspect taken into custody

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed Saturday evening.
Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. in the 7500 block of Bannockbarn Drive to find the man with stab wounds. The victim was tranported to the hospital.
A suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
