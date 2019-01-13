Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

(WWBT) - After a week of clear weather, Central Virginia braced itself for yet another snow storm. However, we were only hit with a small wintry mix of rain and snow. Although the unpredictable weather left us preparing for the worst, there were many stories that occurred this week to make you smile!
One Virginia mother is letting children know it’s okay to express emotions with her hand-made frowny face dolls. Rebecca Floyd created the dolls out of frustration after she could only find dolls with happy expressions, which is unrealistic for most humans.
One retired Virginia man is $1 million richer after matching the first five numbers in the Dec. 29 drawing. Wesley Odom only missed the Powerball number. He has no immediate plans for his winnings.
Jayme Closs was found alive after being gone since October. The 13-year-old girl was discovered by a woman who was walking her dog. Jake Thomas Patterson, the man who kidnapped Closs, is being charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide for murdering Closs' parents and kidnapping her.
Michael Holliday, the food and nutrition director at HCA Virginia Retreat Doctor’s Hospital, is working to help patients heal with a healthy menu. Holliday and his chefs incorporate a nutritious menu for all patients at the hospital.
One Dinwiddie County boy is lending a helping hand to victims of the California wildfires. Allen Spain sold ice cream at a church bazaar, giving $600 worth of donations to one California family.
Dry Work Week
After a wet Sunday, a dry work week is expected. If you have any weekend plans, keep in mind that another wet weekend is on the way!
WOW! Look at this amazing time travel shot from Libby Hill Park in Richmond! Thanks to Somsubhra Chatterjee for sharing this photo with us.
“There is freedom waiting for you, On the breezes of the sky, And you ask ‘What if I fall?’ Oh but my darling, What if you fly?” - Erin Hanson
Have an amazing week!
