Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

Here’s what happened this week to make you smile
Frowny face dolls
By Tamia Mallory | January 13, 2019 at 5:39 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 5:39 PM

(WWBT) - After a week of clear weather, Central Virginia braced itself for yet another snow storm. However, we were only hit with a small wintry mix of rain and snow. Although the unpredictable weather left us preparing for the worst, there were many stories that occurred this week to make you smile!

Express Yourself!

One Virginia mother is letting children know it’s okay to express emotions with her hand-made frowny face dolls. Rebecca Floyd created the dolls out of frustration after she could only find dolls with happy expressions, which is unrealistic for most humans.

Mom makes frowny face dolls to help kids

Show Me the Money

One retired Virginia man is $1 million richer after matching the first five numbers in the Dec. 29 drawing. Wesley Odom only missed the Powerball number. He has no immediate plans for his winnings.

Wesley Odom matched the first five numbers in the Dec. 29 drawing. (Source: Virginia Lottery)
Wesley Odom matched the first five numbers in the Dec. 29 drawing. (Source: Virginia Lottery)

Found Alive

Jayme Closs was found alive after being gone since October. The 13-year-old girl was discovered by a woman who was walking her dog. Jake Thomas Patterson, the man who kidnapped Closs, is being charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide for murdering Closs' parents and kidnapping her.

Missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs found alive

Healing Nutrition

Michael Holliday, the food and nutrition director at HCA Virginia Retreat Doctor’s Hospital, is working to help patients heal with a healthy menu. Holliday and his chefs incorporate a nutritious menu for all patients at the hospital.

HCA Virginia's Retreat Doctors hospital are healing their patients with their food.

Helping Hand

One Dinwiddie County boy is lending a helping hand to victims of the California wildfires. Allen Spain sold ice cream at a church bazaar, giving $600 worth of donations to one California family.

Dinwiddie boy fundraises for California wildfire victims

Dry Work Week

After a wet Sunday, a dry work week is expected. If you have any weekend plans, keep in mind that another wet weekend is on the way!

Sunday: Sleety, rainy mix then back to snow

Photo of the Weekend

WOW! Look at this amazing time travel shot from Libby Hill Park in Richmond! Thanks to Somsubhra Chatterjee for sharing this photo with us.

(Source: Somsubhra Chatterjee)
(Source: Somsubhra Chatterjee) (NBC12)

Final Thought

“There is freedom waiting for you, On the breezes of the sky, And you ask ‘What if I fall?’ Oh but my darling, What if you fly?” - Erin Hanson

Have an amazing week!

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.