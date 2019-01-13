Crews work to restore power after snow, ice bring down trees, power lines

(WWBT) - Power companies are working to restore power after Sunday’s winter storm caused several outages across the Central Virginia region.
Around 8,200 member Southside Electric Cooperative are still without power as of 1 p.m. Snow and ice caused trees and limbs to fall, breaking equipment and infrastructure.
SEC is working to restore power, but the company says due to poor road conditions and numerous outages, members should prepare for extended outages.
All available crew members will be working throughout the day until power has been restored.
To report an outage to SEC call 1-866-878-5514.
Dominion Energy is also responding to power outages due to the storm and trees on power lines. For Dominion Energy updates, click here.
