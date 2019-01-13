Crews respond to Sunday morning mobile home fire

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - Hopewell fire crews were called to a fire that broke out inside a mobile home Sunday morning.
The fire happened in the 3200 block of Trenton Street just after 7 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was showing.
Officials said a quick interior knock down helped to keep most of the damage to the kitchen area.
Everyone inside was out of the home when crews arrived, but were taken to the hospital for evaluation. A cat was also found safe inside.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
