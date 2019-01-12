Which cars do Richmonders keep for 15 years or more?

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Do you love driving your car?
It seems there are five vehicles that Richmonders like to drive so much, they keep it around at least 15 years or more.
According to a study done by iSeeCars, these are the top five cars Richmond drivers keep around most.
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- Honda Odyssey
- Chevrolet Suburban
- Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Ford Ranger
More than 750,000 cars were analyzed to see which area drivers are most likely to keep their vehicle years after they make that final payment.
