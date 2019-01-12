VDOT holding public hearing on proposed I-95 improvements

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a public hearing on a proposed project to improve a portion of I-95 in Chesterfield.
The proposed project will add travel lanes between Route 288 and Route 10 to improve safety, traffic flow and merging.
The meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the VDOT Richmond District Office in Colonial Heights. Individuals, business and organizations will be able to give their thoughts to VDOT officials.
Comments may be submitted at the meeting or mailed by Jan. 27. Mail can be sent to “Scott Chapman, project manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 2430 Pine Forest Drive, Colonial Heights, VA 23834-9002.” You can also send an email to scott.chapman@vdot.virginia.org with “I-95 Auxiliary Lanes” in the subject line.
