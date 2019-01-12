Snow prep round-up: Everything you need to know to get ready for wintry weather

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Just in case you’ve ignored us this week, IT’S GOING TO SNOW ON SUNDAY!
And we’ve put all our prep stories into one place to get you ready for the wintry weather that is expected overnight and through the afternoon.
The safest thing you can do is stay indoors, but if you have to brave the roads, there are some simple things you can do to get your car snow ready, including having kitty litter on hand
“Kitty litter actually can help you gain traction should you get stuck in the snow,” said Tammy Arnette with AAA. “If you don’t have anything like that in your vehicle you actually have things that can help you out (like) your car mats which can help you gain traction.”
VDOT crews have been on the road for days pre-treating and laying down brine getting ready for the second winter storm of the season.
Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson Jessica Cowardin said it’s all hands on deck until the snow passes.
Crews will be working 12 hour shifts around the clock to clear roads. VDOT’s goal is to have roads passable within 48-hours after the snow ends with areas with 6-inches or less.
“Ice is really one of the most complicated weather conditions, from a power restoration standpoint,” said Dominion Energy spokesperson Rayhan Daudani.
He suggests being prepared in case of an outage by calling Dominion as soon as your power goes out to ensure quick restoration, along with having essentials - like generators and food.
To reach Dominion Energy in the case of an outage, call 1-866-DOM-HELP.
