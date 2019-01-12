Police identify man found shot to death on Richmond sidewalk

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Police were called to the 2400 block of Carmine Street for a report of gunfire in the area. Additional calls were also received for random gunfire.
Officers quickly found a man shot to death on a sidewalk at the intersection of Carmine and Bethel streets.
Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Timothy Garnett.
A second person was also shot and sent to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.
There is currently no information on any suspects.
“Although it was at night, there were lots of people in the area at that time who may have seen or heard something,” said Major Crimes Captain James Laino. “With the right tip, we could solve this crime quickly, but we need them to come forward and tell us what they know.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective P. Mansfield at 804 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000.
