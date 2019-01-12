Man found shot to death on Richmond sidewalk

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Police were called to the 2400 block of Carmine Street for a report of gunfire in the area. Officers quickly found a man shot to death on a sidewalk at the intersection of Carmine and Bethel streets.
A second person was also shot and sent to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.
There is currently no information on any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective P. Mansfield at 804 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000.
