Henrico police search for knife-wielding suspect in string of robberies

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is investigating three similar armed robberies that happened Friday morning.
Police were first called to a pharmacy in the 400 block of North Ridge Road around 9:45 a.m. for a robbery. The second call came in around 9:55 a.m. at a pharmacy in the 8900 block of Patterson Avenue. While a third call came from a convenience store in the 3100 block of Lauderdale Drive.
In all three robberies, a man entered the business, showed a knife and demanded money. All of the victims complied and the man was last seen leaving the buildings on foot.
The robber’s description is similar and police believe all three incidents are related. No one was injured.
The robber is described as a white male, 18-25 years old, is 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 and weighs 120-130 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black or grey pants and black gloves. The lower portion of his face was also covered.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
