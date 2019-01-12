Hanover Sheriff’s Office lieutenant dies after battle with cancer

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Lt. Michael T. Tilley after his five-year battle with cancer.
Tilley, 49, started with the sheriff’s office in October 2004 as a patrol officer. In 2008, he was transferred to their newly created Safe Streets Unit. He went back to the patrol division after receiving the rank of sergeant in January 2015.
A few months later, he was transferred back to the Safe Streets Unit as supervisor and remained in charge there until his most recent promotion to lieutenant this past December. He has since served as the lieutenant in charge of second platoon on day shift in the Uniform Patrol Division.
Under his leadership of the Safe Streets Unit in 2015 and 2016, the sheriff’s office received first place in the Commonwealth in “Highest Seat Belt Use” and the “Most Improved Seat Belt Use” award. The Sheriff’s Office also received second place in the Law Enforcement Challenge in 2018, due to Tilley’s leadership.
Tilley also oversaw the Traffic Safety Unit and Commercial Motor Carrier Unit.
During his career, Tilley received the Silver Star, three Unit Citations, the Dedication to Duty award in 2011 and the Excellent Service award in 2016.
“Lieutenant Tilley was a valued member of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office family and our community. We have lost one of our finest, and he will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. Please keep the Tilley family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Public Information Officer Sgt. James Cooper said in a release.
Funeral arrangements have not been released.
