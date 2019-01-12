Fire destroys Chesterfield home; 2 residents escape safely

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Two residents of a Chesterfield house on Redbridge Road safely escaped a fire Friday night.
Firefighters were called to the home just before 7 p.m. in the 10300 block of Redbridge Road, which is near Reams Road and Courthouse Road.
When firefighters arrived four minutes after the call came him, the home was fully engulfed by flames.
The home is a total loss, fire officials said.
Neighbors say the people who live in the home is a single father and his young son.
There’s currently no information on what caused the blaze.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.