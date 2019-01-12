Family, friends reflect on father of 3 killed at Wawa

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Robert Gooch IV was a father, a son, a best friend. He served several tours with the Army in Afghanistan.
He was scheduled to retire on Friday. Instead, his family is planning his funeral after he was shot and killed this week at a Chesterfield Wawa.
Friend Donald Graves says Gooch had helped him install a doorbell that evening, then was headed to the movies with his daughter. His daughter was with her when he was shot when “all hell broke loose.”
“I mean we loved each other like brothers. We called each other brothers,” said Graves.
Robert’s father, Robert Gooch III, says Gooch IV was a devoted father.
“Oh, he loved his kids, adored them,” he said.
Gooch III and Graves both say they’re ready to forgive the man accused of killing Gooch IV, George Buschmann.
“There’s another family out there that has a son a brother, a man that’s committed a shameless act of violence, against another family, they are hurting, too,” said Gooch III.
A judge has ordered that Buschmann be evaluated by a psychologist to determine whether or not he’s competent to stand trial.
