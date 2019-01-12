Deputies search for missing Dinwiddie 15-year-old

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) - The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
Diedra Jeeneen-Ann Lundy was last seen at her home around 4:50 a.m. Friday in North Dinwiddie County on Duncan Road in Rohoic Woods Apartments.
Authorities describe her as a being 5-foot-8 and 113 pounds with brown eyes.
Deputies said she is believed to be wearing white Van sneakers, and a black and dark blue fleece Columbia jacket.
Lundy takes medication for anxiety and depression and does not have the medication with her.
Anyone with information on where she may be located is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg–Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
