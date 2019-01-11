Woman wanted for Chesterfield Wells Fargo robbery

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old woman they say robbed a Wells Fargo on Hopkins Road on Jan. 5.
Police say Elizabeth A. Shelton, of Henrico, entered the bank around 9:45 a.m. and passed a note to a bank teller demanding money.
After receiving cash, police say Shelton fled on foot. No weapon was displayed.
Shelton is white, about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.
Police say she may be in the Northern Neck area.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
