WFPD: Woman rides electrical cart, drinks wine from chip can

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A call to police on Friday morning led to an interesting discovery but no arrests.
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to a call about a woman driving around a parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can. Around 9 a.m. police arrived to the Walmart on Central Freeway for the call.
Walmart employees told police a woman had been riding around the parking lot since about 6:30 a.m. in an electric shopping cart. They also told police she was drinking wine out of a Pringles can.
Employees requested she be barred from the store. Police were able to locate the woman at a nearby restaurant and barred her from the Walmart. No arrests were made.
