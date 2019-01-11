Virginia man 1 number away from Powerball jackpot, wins $1 million

Virginia man 1 number away from Powerball jackpot, wins $1 million
Wesley Odom matched the first five numbers in the Dec. 29 drawing. (Source: Virginia Lottery)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 11, 2019 at 4:42 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 4:42 PM

SUFFOLK, VA (WWBT) - A Suffolk man is $1 million richer thanks to his lucky numbers her played in Powerball at the end of 2018, and was oh-so close to being a multi-millionaire.

Wesley Odom matched the first five numbers in the Dec. 29 drawing, only missing the Powerball number. The winning numbers in that drawing were 12-42-51-53-62, and the Powerball number was 25.

“We didn’t sleep at all last night!” Odom said about discovering he won $1 million.

[ Spouse of furloughed government worker wins $100K, SUV lottery prizes ]

Odom, who is retired, says he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.