Virginia man 1 number away from Powerball jackpot, wins $1 million

SUFFOLK, VA (WWBT) - A Suffolk man is $1 million richer thanks to his lucky numbers her played in Powerball at the end of 2018, and was oh-so close to being a multi-millionaire.
Wesley Odom matched the first five numbers in the Dec. 29 drawing, only missing the Powerball number. The winning numbers in that drawing were 12-42-51-53-62, and the Powerball number was 25.
“We didn’t sleep at all last night!” Odom said about discovering he won $1 million.
Odom, who is retired, says he has no immediate plans for his winnings.
