Spouse of furloughed government worker wins $100K, SUV lottery prizes

ASHBURN, VA (WWBT) - If there was ever perfect timing for a big lottery woman, a northern Virginia woman discovered it recently.
Carrie Walls’ Virginia Lottery ticket was drawn out of more than 554,000 entries in a December drawing to win the top prize of a Ford Expedition and $100,000.
On Friday, she claimed her prizes and revealed that her husband is a federal worker who is furloughed due to the government shutdown.
And she was planning to take her family to Disney World soon.
"I cried. I couldn’t believe it,” she said about the moment she discovered she’d won.
Walls, who spent 13 years in the U.S. Air Force, entered her initial non-winning ticket into the second chance drawing to win the SUV and cash prize.
