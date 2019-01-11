Richmond art gallery reopens 2 months after flooding damage

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Back in November, water rushed down Hull Street after a water main break, causing thousands of dollars in damage at an art gallery.
“November 1? I usually don’t remember dates, but I definitely remember that one,” gallery owner S. Ross Browne said. "Basically it was a geyser erupting in the front."
Six inches of standing water flooded into the gallery, destroying several pieces of artwork.
"It sunk back down into the ground rather quickly, but leaving a very thick layer of mud and debris through the whole space,” Browne said.
It took about two months, but the gallery is back open. Browne estimates he lost about $10,000 worth of work, and the value goes beyond the dollars.
“One painting, you could look at it and ask how long did it take you to do? A painting might take me from two weeks to three months to six months to paint,” Browne said.
Among the losses were multiple limited reproductions as well as some original work.
