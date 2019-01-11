Petersburg employees receive IRS tax bills for money they don’t owe

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Employees with the city of Petersburg are getting letters from the IRS claiming they owe extra taxes. One employee even got a letter say he owes $7,000 more in taxes.
City officials say a former employee in the payroll department sent the wrong file to the federal government. That file listed employees' gross wages instead of their net pay, and that’s what led the IRS to tell employees they owe big bucks when they really don’t.
On Friday, the city said it will send letters to employees to try to clear this up.
"(Employees) should say they disagree with the presumption of new taxes … We’ve given them instructions in the letter to fill out the appropriate forms there so they can send back to the IRS and that should be the end of it,” Chief Operating Officer Michael Rogers said.
Another challenge right now is that Petersburg leaders are unable to reach the IRS because of the federal government shutdown.
