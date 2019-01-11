News to know for Jan. 11: Trump nears emergency declaration; catalytic converter thefts on the rise; snow projection at around 3 inches

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Friday brings a slightly more favorable forecast for this weekend’s snow with a little less accumulation expected.
Today is the 21st day of the government shutdown, tying the record for the longest ever shutdown, which was in 1993. Friday is also payday for federal workers, but they will not receive pay checks. Trump visited the border with Mexico on Thursday and reiterated his position that nothing will work like a wall on the border. The White House has been working to justify an emergency declaration to use military funds to build the wall Trump had promised Mexico would pay for.
An old crime is new again. Thieves in Chesterfield are targeting catalytic converters to get at the platinum found inside. Chesterfield police said 16 were stolen between Dec. 2 and Jan. 2, mostly either late at night or in the early morning hours.
Thursday morning in downtown Richmond, a stopped train left the tracks mostly clear, but the guardrail hadn’t gone back up. That prompted several drivers to go around the barrier and onto the tracks. Richmond police said tickets are issued if drivers are seen going around railroad crossing barriers, but that none had been issued recently.
As the rain/snow line moves closer to Richmond, the snow accumulation projection for Sunday has dropped to around 3 inches.
