Man wanted in shooting outside Chesterfield restaurant still on the run

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department continues to search for a man they say shot another man and stole a gun from the victim in the 1900 block of West Hundred Road on Dec. 12.
Police say the suspect shot the man during a dispute outside a restaurant around 2:30 a.m.
The victim suffered injuries that were not life threatening and has been released from the hospital.
The suspect is black, about 25 years old and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He had a full beard and was wearing glasses, a black beanie and a red-and-white sweater.
Police say he was driving a white, four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
