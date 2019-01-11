Man charged with malicious wounding after stabbing victim multiple times

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Police have arrested and charged an adult male with malicious wounding.
Police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike at 10:56 p.m.
Upon arrival, units located an adult male with wounds to his body.
The suspect was still on scene and detained by officers. Police are not currently looking for any additional suspects.
The victim has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
