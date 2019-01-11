How to help families affected by the government shutdown

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Community leaders and businesses are joining in the effort to help families in the greater Richmond area affected by the government shutdown.
Friday marks the first missed payday of 2019 for federal workers.
As a result, the Ricky Johnson Foundations, Beautiful Temple Ministries and the Gee Law Firm have partnered to offer resources and assistance to federal employees who live in surrounding communities.
“Regardless of your politics, they’re people just like we are,” said Donald Gee, managing partner at Gee Law Firm. “We can lend a helping hand, knowing what it’s like to live from paycheck to paycheck because we grew up that way.”
Gee said having grown up in Lunenburg County he understands how missing one paycheck can create financial issues for the remainder of the year.
“It’s incredibly important to help,” said Curtis Hairston, a partner with Gee Law Firm. “It’s the American way… we step up and help each other and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
The group is accepting donations of non-perishable food items at the following locations across the greater Richmond area:
- Walmart locations on: Sheila Lane, Nine Mile Road, in the city of Petersburg and Colonial Heights
- Five Below locations in the Tri-Cities
- Ricky Johnson Foundation: 1804 E. Belt Boulevard, Richmond
- Launch Trampoline Park: 10903 Hull Street Road, Richmond
- Gee Law Firm: 4719 Nine Mile Road, Henrico
“We plan to keep this going until the government opens back up,” said Ricky Johnson.
Items people can donate include cereal, rice, cookies, canned fruit, toiletries, paper products, dog food, cats food, etc.
The group will hand out these items to the families on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Ricky Johnson Foundation location (1804 E. Belt Boulevard) between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
“Make sure to bring your government ID, your last check stub or bank statement to let us know you’re still employee,” Johnson said. “Once you come in for the first time we give a voucher and you can come back every seven days until the government shutdown ends.”
The group will constantly be stocking items throughout the week in order to help these families out.
Monetary donations can be made online at Johnson’s website for via phone at (804) 774-0099.
For more information you can contact the Ricky Johnson Foundation or Gee Law Firm.
