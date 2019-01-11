Henrico woman wins $40k from Publishers Clearing House

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Publishers Clearing House made the dreams of Joyce Thomas come true Friday as they surprised her at home with a over-sized $40,000 check.
Thomas was so ecstatic that, at one point, it seemed as if she was going to pass out. She said she has never seen that much money at one time on a check.
“We never quite know how they’re going to react. Their always quite surprise and can’t believe its happening," said Executive Director of Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol Dave Sayer. "They’ve dreamed about this for years but when it finally happens they really can’t believe it.”
After Thomas received her check, she could only think of one thing she wanted to do with the money - that was to take her husband on a vacation.
“I haven’t had time to digest it yet, but we do have an anniversary on February 13th and we’re going to take us a little trip,” she said
If you would like to try your luck at at being the next Publishers Clearing House winner, click here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.