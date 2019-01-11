Hazmat situation sickens 17 people; USPS investigating

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) - Pocahontas police, along with Randolph County sheriff’s deputies, Arkansas State Police, and the United States Postal Service are investigating what led to a hazmat situation at the post office on Broadway Street.
Sheriff Kevin Bell tells Region 8 News that 17 people were taken to area hospitals and were being treated for inhaling some type of chemical.
Local law enforcement wouldn’t release what the chemical was, or if it was airborne or from a chemical spill.
Pocahontas Fire Chief Darrel Kester said the United States Postal Service is taking over the investigation. Region 8 News has reached out to the USPS, but has yet to hear anything back.
Kester said authorities got a call around 9 a.m. Friday about the situation, and that 17 people appeared to suffer from some sort of respiratory symptoms.
A perimeter was set up around the building, to contain whatever the issue was to the inside.
A hazmat team was sent inside the facility to check things out. Kester said the team, made up of Walnut Ridge, Paragould and Jonesboro firefighters, provided professionalism and nearly 35 people responded to the scene to help with the situation.
After the building was checked out, it was turned over to postal authorities, Kester said.
Sheriff Bell said there was no threat to those outside of the building or the surrounding area.
As a precaution, St. Paul Catholic School was placed on lockdown to make sure they students remained inside, and safe from any possible exposure.
Region 8 News will provide updates as more details become available.
