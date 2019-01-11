Former teacher to spend 2 years in prison for sex crimes involving minor

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A former Hanover County teacher will spend two years behind bars for sex crimes involving a minor.
Miranda Pauley pleaded guilty in October 2018 to four counts of proposing sex with a minor and one count using a communication device to commit crimes against children.
She was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison, with all but two years suspected.
Pauley had worked with the school system for 15 years, first working as a substitute and then promoted to a teacher in 2006.
She was arrested at Patrick Henry High School in spring 2018, the Hanover Sheriff’s Office said.
