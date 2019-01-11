Forecast: Cold and sunny Friday, Weekend snow

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Cloudy with snow likely, some potential for wintry mix. Best time for accumulation comes in the morning through afternoon. Significant snow accumulation likely for Central Virginia with rain southeast. Around 3″ in RVA with more on the NW side of town and less SE (where there’s more rain) Lows near upper 20s, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation chance: 90%). Travel impacts are expected Sunday .