Forecast: Cold and sunny Friday, Weekend snow

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Cold temperatures return to close out the week with high temperatures below average, then we track potential for snow, especially Sunday
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs only near 40
SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Light snow possible mainly later in the day and at night. Little accumulation from any snow that might fall until lager Saturday night. Morning lows in the upper 20s with daytime highs mid 30s. (Precip. chance increases to 60% late in the day)
SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Cloudy with snow likely, some potential for wintry mix. Best time for accumulation comes in the morning through afternoon. Significant snow accumulation likely for Central Virginia with rain southeast. Around 3″ in RVA with more on the NW side of town and less SE (where there’s more rain) Lows near upper 20s, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation chance: 90%). Travel impacts are expected Sunday.
MONDAY: Partly to Mostly cloudy and cold. Still a chance for some snow showers but with no additional accumulations. Lows upper 20s, highs in the 30s (Snowshower chance 50%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the teens, high around 40.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the teens, highs in the 40s
