Dominion preparing for snow-related power outages

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Dominion Energy is preparing for power outages that could be associated with this weekend’s winter weather.
Ice due to wet snow is a hazard for power lines, and Dominion crews are preparing to respond to any outages that occur.
“Snow, ice, rain, wind those are the most difficult for us,” lineman Kevin Henderson said in a press release from Dominion. “But we’re tested. Mother Nature keeps us tested.”
Henderson has been a linemen since 2004 and said crews face the same thing every year and are well-versed in how to respond.
“It’s like tying your shoe – once you put your foot in, you know exactly what do to. You can close your eyes and do it – it’s just doing it safely.” Henderson said. “Usually, you get home it’s shower, eat, sleep and start the process all over again because you know there are people that depend on us.”
Power outages can be reported by calling 1-866-DOM-HELP.
