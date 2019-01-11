Deputies: 12-year-old stabs fellow student at SC school

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 12-year-old student at Hannah-Pamplico Elementary Middle School was arrested Wednesday after deputies say she stabbed a fellow student with scissors.
At around 2:00 p.m., deputies responded to the school and the student was immediately detained, according to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office incident report. Deputies say a pair of broken scissors and blood was found in the hallway, and part of the school was placed on a temporary lockdown following the incident.
According to the report, deputies observed lacerations on the 14-year-old female victim’s arm, nose, elbow and chest. The right side of the victim’s forehead was also swollen, deputies say.
The victim was transported to McLeod Hospital for treatment. The suspect has been charged with second-degree assault and battery, the report states.
According to information from Florence County School District Two, district policy dictates in cases similar to the alleged incident, the child would receive a ten-day suspension, followed by a disciplinary hearing to determine if the student will be expelled or transferred to an alternative school.
