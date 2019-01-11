Clelin Ferrell declares for NFL Draft

Ferrell, who just completed his redshirt junior season with the Tigers, departs after a stellar college career. 2019 saw him earn First Team All-American honors, ACC Defensive Player of the Year and the Ted Hendricks Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive end. During his three years on the field at Clemson, the Tigers made the College Football Playoff all three seasons and won two national championships, capped off by Monday’s 44-16 trouncing of Alabama in the title game. The former Cadet had four tackles, 1.5 for loss, in the victory.