Clelin Ferrell declares for NFL Draft

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Benedictine product and Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell put an end to any speculation, officially announcing on Thursday evening that he is entering the 2019 NFL Draft.
Ferrell, who just completed his redshirt junior season with the Tigers, departs after a stellar college career. 2019 saw him earn First Team All-American honors, ACC Defensive Player of the Year and the Ted Hendricks Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive end. During his three years on the field at Clemson, the Tigers made the College Football Playoff all three seasons and won two national championships, capped off by Monday’s 44-16 trouncing of Alabama in the title game. The former Cadet had four tackles, 1.5 for loss, in the victory.
During his senior season, Ferrell racked up 11.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss, both among the top six marks in the ACC. He anchored an exceptional defensive line, a group that saw several players decide to wait to go professional and return to Clemson in order to chase another championship.
Ferrell’s decision comes as no surprise to many, as he was thought to be a possible first round pick last year, but opted to join several of his teammates in returning to school. Some project that he will be a top ten pick in this year’s draft.
Ferrell graduated in three and a half years with a degree in sports communication.
Meanwhile, Ferrell’s teammate at Clemson, Highland Springs graduate K’Von Wallace, announced that he would be returning to the Tigers for his senior year.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.