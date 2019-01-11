Bill to allow removal of Confederate monuments proposed

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A bill introduced to the General Assembly would allow any city to remove any war monument regardless of when it was erected.
The bill was proposed by Del. David Toscano of Charlottesville and says, “A locality may also remove or provide for the upkeep, maintenance, or contextualization of any such monument or memorial located in its public space, regardless of when erected.”
In 2018, the Monument Avenue Commission recommended removal of a statue of Jefferson Davis in Richmond and providing contextual elements to other statues on Monument Avenue of Robert E. Lee, Stone Wall Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart.
The monuments are currently protected by state law that the proposed bill would nullify.
The bill also allows any war monument to be erected for any American conflict dating back to Algonquin in 1622 to the Global War on Terrorism.
The bill has been referred to committee. Read the full text of the bill here.
