VDOT preparing for another round of snow

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation starting pre-treating interstates and other major roads with anti-icing materials ahead of a possible weekend snow storm.
Up to 6 inches of snow is possible starting late Saturday and through the day on Sunday.
“Dangerous driving conditions are possible over the weekend, particularly on bridges, overpasses, curves, hills and ramps, as temperatures are expected to stay near freezing,” VDOT said in a news release.
NBC12′s Eric Perry is talking to VDOT officials about how they’re preparing and will have a full report on NBC12 at 5 and 6 p.m.
