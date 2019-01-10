VCU overcomes 18 points deficit to down La Salle

The Explorers opened up an 18 point lead in the first half at 28-10, but the Rams were able to chip away and trim the deficit to nine by halftime. The second half saw VCU take its first lead of the game with 8:58 remaining and opening up a small cushion from there. La Salle hit two free throws to make the score 67-63 with 20 seconds remaining, but the Explorers would get no closer.