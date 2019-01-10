U.S. Marshals looking for man who shot woman in vehicle multiple times

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - United States Marshals are looking for a man who unleashed a barrage of bullets aimed at a woman parked at his family’s home in Richmond.
The shooting happened a week before Christmas along the Midlothian Turnpike.
“The victim was shot three times. There were 12 casings found at the scene. Luckily, she was only hit three times but she did survive,” Brian Stalnaker with the U.S. Marshals said.
The victim was known to the family and was sitting in a car when Freddie Morgan allegedly approached and unloaded his 9-mm handgun. She was shot in her right arm, breast and hip. When Richmond police arrived, they found all those casings but no car.
“That vehicle did transport the victim to MCV where that victim received treatment and was later released,” Stalnaker said.
The victim recognized the shooter and told police it was Morgan.
Morgan had just been released from prison and was staying at the home.
“To unload a weapon - 12 casings recovered - he definitely had intent to kill,” Stalnaker said.
Morgan has an extensive criminal history, having served time in prison for drugs and went back because of probation violations. He’d only been out a few months when this shooting took place.
“This is a heinous crime. He’s looking at a substantial amount of time once he’s brought to justice on this. So, we know he’s armed and dangerous,” Stalnaker said. “He has shot someone now, he’s lucky he’s not being charged with murder at this time. But someone like this, it seems their crimes always escalate over a certain amount of time and we need to get him off the street before someone does get killed.”
Morgan stands 5-foot-7, weighing 180 pounds. He’s heavily tattooed and U.S. Marshals believe he’s still in our area. If you see him, do not approach him, call their 24-hour tip line at 1-877-926-8332 or 1-877-WANTED-2.
