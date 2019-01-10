Sister of Wawa shooting suspect says brother has mental health issues

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The sister of the man charged with killing a father of three and U.S. Army soldier says her brother has struggled with mental health issues.
“I definitely didn’t see this coming,” Ruth Buschmann said.
Ruth Buschmann is the sister of George Thomas Buschmann, 34, who is charged with killing Robert S. Gooch, IV, 34, Tuesday night outside a popular Chesterfield Wawa.
“I saw him the night before this happened,” Ruth Buschmann said.
Ruth Buschmann lives in Charlottesville and said her brother was at her home and with family the days and hours before police say he pulled the trigger killing the Gooch in Chesterfield.
Ruth Buschmann said she doesn’t believe her brother knew the victim.
“He has been at the farm with my father, and my father said they ate dinner together last night before he left," Ruth Buschmann said.
She said brother has mental issues, but admits the family ignored it.
“Don’t ignore it, don’t ignore it and take your medicine. He didn’t take his medicine right and I didn’t make him, and I just let him choose and I just laughed at whatever,” Ruth Buschmann said.
George Buschmann was just released from jail last month in Richmond.
Court records show in 2017, George Buschmann was found guilty and sentenced to serve six months in jail for violating a protective order.
According to documents, he was inside the home of a victim who had taken out a protective order against him
George Buschmann now sits in jail and is charged with first-degree murder, grand larceny of a car and possession of a firearm.
“My father said it was like he had given up on life,” Ruth Buschmann said.
Ruth Buschmann said her thoughts and prayers go out to the Gooch’s family, and her hope now is that she can learn to forgive her brother.
“I wish I could have taken care of you and let you grow old with my children in my home, and I pray to God to forgive you for the horrible deeds you have done and taking someone’s life,” Buschmann said.
George Buschmann was denied bond.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.