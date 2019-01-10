Sheriff’s office: Man locks himself in car to avoid arrest

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a 33-year-old man locked the doors and refused to exit his vehicle after a traffic stop early Thursday.
A deputy stopped the car driven by Terrence Tiller, of Stafford, just before 1 a.m. after the sheriff’s office says he failed to stop at a red light.
“The deputy immediately observed that Tiller’s eyes were red and glassy,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “When the deputy asked for his license, Tiller told him he left it at home. The deputy went back to his vehicle and learned the suspect’s license had been revoked for a DUI-related offense.”
Deputies eventually broke the window of the car after issuing a warning and arrested Tiller, who is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
He was charged with driving under the influence, driving under the influence while DUI-revoked, obstruction of justice, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, fictitious registration, expired inspection, speeding, and failure to obey a traffic light.
