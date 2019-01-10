Sewer repairs cause lane closures on East Broad Street in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Emergency sewer repairs will cause lane closures overnight Wednesday into Thursday on East Broad Street in Shockoe Bottom.
Crews will have bypass pumping operating overnight to maintain sewer service to residents and businesses in the 1800 block of East Broad Street.
The right westbound lane will remain closed during Thursday morning’s rush hour, as well as 60-feet of the right northbound lane of North 18th Street.
The map above shows more details.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.