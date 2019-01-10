Richmond police continue to search for clues in girl’s shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is looking for information about an October 2018 shooting that injured a young girl.
Police say just after 4:30 a.m. Oct. 17 a girl under the age of 10 was shot in the 1700 block of North 29th Street.
Her injuries were not life threatening.
“Detectives have been working diligently to solve this case to bring closure to this family,” said Major Crimes Detective Eric Livengood. “Due to the time of when this incident occurred, there is limited details from witnesses. We are asking anyone who may have suspect information to please come forward.”
Anyone with information about is asked to call Livengood at 804-646-3185 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
