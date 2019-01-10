News to know for Jan. 10: Trump visits Mexican border; several major issues before General Assembly; heavy snow accumulation likely Sunday

Top headlines for Jan. 10
By Brian Tynes | January 10, 2019 at 6:51 AM EST - Updated January 10 at 6:51 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s COLD this morning. More cold temperatures are on the way and the snow forecast for the weekend shows heavy accumulation is possible.

General Assembly in session

The Virginia General Assembly is back in session with several major issues to be up for debate, including tax cuts, education spending and gun control. The bills before the assembly range from serious, such as legalization of marijuana, to the symbolic like a proposed official soft drink of the commonwealth. Other issues on the table include sports betting and coal ash clean-up.

‘Didn’t see this coming’

George Thomas Buschmann has been charged with murder following a shooting a Wawa in Chesterfield that left a father of three dead. Buschmann’s sister said he has had mental health issues, but that a violent encounter like the one he is suspected in was not something that she thought would happen. Ruth Buschmann said the family ignored his problems and he didn’t regularly take medicine for it.

Trump at the border

President Donald Trump will make a trip to the border with Mexico on Thursday as debate over funding for a proposed wall continues to keep parts of the federal government closed. Reports say people familiar with a closed-door meeting Wednesday said Trump expressed doubt the visit would change any minds. Trump held a brief meeting with Democratic leaders Wednesday, but left after being told he would not receive funding for the wall.

What else is happening?

Here are some other stories that may be of interest:

Weather

The weekend snow forecast is becoming more and more likely that there will be several inches of accumulation.

What day is it?

Thursday, Jan. 10 – National Bittersweet Chocolate Day

What’s Trending

A woman in Australia was just driving along when – BAM – a street sign fell right on top of her car.

Adoptable Animal

Flash needs a home!

Flash has been with us since the summer with no interest! This fun-loving teenager gets along great with other cats and...

Posted by Hanover Humane Society on Wednesday, January 9, 2019

