News to know for Jan. 10: Trump visits Mexican border; several major issues before General Assembly; heavy snow accumulation likely Sunday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s COLD this morning. More cold temperatures are on the way and the snow forecast for the weekend shows heavy accumulation is possible.
The Virginia General Assembly is back in session with several major issues to be up for debate, including tax cuts, education spending and gun control. The bills before the assembly range from serious, such as legalization of marijuana, to the symbolic like a proposed official soft drink of the commonwealth. Other issues on the table include sports betting and coal ash clean-up.
George Thomas Buschmann has been charged with murder following a shooting a Wawa in Chesterfield that left a father of three dead. Buschmann’s sister said he has had mental health issues, but that a violent encounter like the one he is suspected in was not something that she thought would happen. Ruth Buschmann said the family ignored his problems and he didn’t regularly take medicine for it.
President Donald Trump will make a trip to the border with Mexico on Thursday as debate over funding for a proposed wall continues to keep parts of the federal government closed. Reports say people familiar with a closed-door meeting Wednesday said Trump expressed doubt the visit would change any minds. Trump held a brief meeting with Democratic leaders Wednesday, but left after being told he would not receive funding for the wall.
The weekend snow forecast is becoming more and more likely that there will be several inches of accumulation.
